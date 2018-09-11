REVIEW: The Internet, Hive Mind

The Internet, Hive Mind (Columbia)

Are the Internet stronger as a single unit? After strong solo releases from all five of its respective members in 2017, the L.A.-based funkers reform for a string of psychedelic bops. It is clear that time apart has come with its perks. Following a substantial rise in growth and popularity since their last release, secret weapon Steve Lacy receives his due diligence with a far more prominent presence this time around. Syd’s hedonism-preoccupied pen game is also sharper than ever. Summer is far from over, and Hive Mind brings forth some serious BBQ playlist potential. 8/10 Trial Track: “It Gets Better (With Time)”