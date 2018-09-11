REVIEW: Megative, Megative

Megative, Megative (Last Gang)

There are plenty of good white-led, reggae-infused bands. However, Megative is not one of them. Though well-intended, the album fails to bear any true soulfulness, a necessity when dabbling with such a genre. Fronted by Tim Fletcher (former lead of Montreal’s own the Stills), grains of good ideas appear sprinkled throughout the supergroup’s 45-minute debut. These sprinkles are not nearly enough for one to contemplate putting any of the band’s songs in rotation. 4/10 Trial Track: “More Time”