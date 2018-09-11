REVIEW: Helena Hauff, Qualm

Helena Hauff, Qualm (Ninja Tune)

The Hamburg DJ/producer follows up her 2015 debut LP Discreet Desires with an entrancing collection of tracks that connect the realms of acid-techno and dark electro beautifully. Aggressively weird bangers like “Lifestyle Guru” are balanced out by the chill abstraction of “Entropy Created You and Me,” while “Hyper-intelligent Genetically Enriched Cyborg” will take you on a total trip, whether you’re a dancefloor tweaker or public transit commuter in headphones. This is of course all instrumental, but in case you haven’t noticed, Hauff’s song titles are pretty genius, too. 8/10 Trial Track: “Lifestyle Guru”