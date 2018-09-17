Monday, Sept. 17

Joan Baez

The Cinémathèque Québécoise is screening Jiří Trnka’s 1952 film Old Czech Legends (subtitled in English). The film, which uses marionettes and stop motion to tell Czech folk tales is considered a landmark in the history of animation. 335 de Maisonneuve, 7 p.m., $11

Folk rock master and activist Joan Baez is playing La Maison Symphonique as part of a North American tour to launch her new album Whistle Down the Wind. If you can get a ticket last minute, it includes a copy of the album, but you’ll have to try and find one online, because they’re sold out. 1600 St Urbain, 8 p.m., $60,45+

Grungy Nashville rockers Sad Baxter are playing Brasserie Beaubien along with locals BBQT and Peterborough lo-fi band Prime Junk. Should be a delightfully trashy Monday night. 73 Beaubien E, 9:30 p.m., $8 PWYC

The Lebanese Film Festival in Canada, which takes place in various cities across the country simultaneously, is screening Philippe Aractinji’s Listen at the Ville-Saint-Laurent CInéma Guzzo. The festival, which started yesterday, continues until the 21st. The Montreal schedule of events can be found here. 3500 Côte-Vertu, 9 p.m., $15

