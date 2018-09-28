Friday, Sept. 28

Art School Girlfriend

POP Montreal rolls into its third night with more great shows. See our festival highlights here and consider the following gigs as well:

Beginning today, POP Montreal hosts a weekend-long block party in the Marché des Possibles park, with free shows, a record fair, food and drink vendors and a Mile End treasure hunt that will reveal info about the festival’s surprise gigs. 5635 St-Dominique, 3:45–7 p.m. today, 12–7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Toronto coldwave/industrial trio Odonis Odonis play le Ritz with British band Art School Girlfriend and locals Heathers and Mundy’s Bay. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $10/$12

Montreal dream pop duo Sorry Girls headline at Casa del Popolo, topping a stacked bill that also features Caveboy, Ani Glass, Casey MQ and the Opposite Point of Life. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Outside of the POP sphere, old-school R&B/soul man Leon Bridges plays Place des Arts with opener Khruangbin. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $71.05–$101.05

At Ausgang Plaza, the Nuit Chromatic art party expands from its May mini-fest with a fall event featuring DJs M.Bootyspoon, Jerico and Honeydrip, VJ Lilith and a VR installation by Louis TB. 6524 St-Hubert, 9 p.m., $10/$15

If you’re not ready to come down from POP there are two after-hours warehouse events tonight. Homegrown Harvest showcases two DJs on local house label RAWMoments, Paolo Rocco and Jorel. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $10–$20

If you’re not familiar with OCTOV events (from the Parisian, “on casse tout on vomit”) and you’re into harder European-style techno, you should be. At tonight’s event, Rotterdam’s MORD records are presenting two DJs, Bas Mooy and UVB as part of their five-year anniversary tour, along with OCTOV regular Omar Hamdi. 500 Alphonse-D-Roy, 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $30

