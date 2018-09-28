September 28, 2018
To-Do List

Friday, Sept. 28

By

Art School Girlfriend

POP Montreal rolls into its third night with more great shows. See our festival highlights here and consider the following gigs as well:

Beginning today, POP Montreal hosts a weekend-long block party in the Marché des Possibles park, with free shows, a record fair, food and drink vendors and a Mile End treasure hunt that will reveal info about the festival’s surprise gigs. 5635 St-Dominique, 3:457 p.m. today, 127 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Toronto coldwave/industrial trio Odonis Odonis play le Ritz with British band Art School Girlfriend and locals Heathers and Mundy’s Bay. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $10/$12

Montreal dream pop duo Sorry Girls headline at Casa del Popolo, topping a stacked bill that also features Caveboy, Ani Glass, Casey MQ and the Opposite Point of Life. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Outside of the POP sphere, old-school R&B/soul man Leon Bridges plays Place des Arts with opener Khruangbin. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $71.05$101.05

At Ausgang Plaza, the Nuit Chromatic art party expands from its May mini-fest with a fall event featuring DJs M.Bootyspoon, Jerico and Honeydrip, VJ Lilith and a VR installation by Louis TB. 6524 St-Hubert, 9 p.m., $10/$15

If you’re not ready to come down from POP there are two after-hours warehouse events tonight. Homegrown Harvest showcases two DJs on local house label RAWMoments, Paolo Rocco and Jorel. Secret Location, 11 p.m.7 a.m., $10$20

If you’re not familiar with OCTOV events (from the Parisian, “on casse tout on vomit”) and you’re into harder European-style techno, you should be. At tonight’s event, Rotterdam’s MORD records are presenting two DJs, Bas Mooy and UVB as part of their five-year anniversary tour, along with OCTOV regular Omar Hamdi. 500 Alphonse-D-Roy, 11 p.m.6 a.m., $30

