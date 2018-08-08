Wednesday, Aug. 8



Black Label Society. Photo by Liam Kielt

If you need to pick up some versatile basics and want to shop local, Frank And Oak’s warehouse sale starts today and runs until the 19th. 160 St-Viateur E., #210

RIDM Outdoor Cinema presents a screening of the Quebecois documentary Esprit de cantine at the new open-air hang out spot F-MR Station. Entry is free, but you’ll want to BYOB (bring your own blanket). Allée des Barges, 8:30 p.m., free

L.A. metal band Black Label Society makes good on a rescheduled show tonight, and though this was named pick of the week by our rawk columnist Johnson Cummins, it wasn’t because of the headliner, it’s all about the opening acts: Corrosion of Conformity and Eyehategod. MTelus (59 Ste-Catherine E.), 7:30 p.m., $48/$52

Stop by Espace 8 and check out CHANGING MINDSETS an art exhibition and capsule release by local art and fashion brand ROSES (4040 St-Laurent, 6–10 p.m., free). But that’s not all, the afterparty is happening down the street at Apt. 200 where live music performances will end out the night. 3643 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5

For more concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.