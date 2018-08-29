Wednesday, Aug. 29



Deep Purple

The13th edition of the World Press Photo Exhibition in Montreal opens to the public today, showcasing the most outstanding visual journalism and storytelling selected from 73,000 images by photographers from around the world. The exhibition runs until September 30 in Old Montreal. 325 de la Commune E., opening hours vary, $14/$11 (students & seniors), free for ages 12 & under

If hanging out and collaging is your thing, come out and flex your DIY muscles at a zine workshop this afternoon at Café Velours. Following the workshop will be an open mic poetry reading and a discussion about sharing information through zines, art and other DIY methods. 373 Villeray, 3–10 p.m., free

If you missed last week’s performance of Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen by Alma Viva Productions, you can catch the encore in NDG’s Trenholme Park. Even uninitiated opera newbs might appreciate a chance to catch this opera classic (for free). 6800 Sherbrooke W. (btwn Park Rowe E. and W.), 6:30–8:30 p.m., free

Classic metal and classic rock fans will be flocking to the Bell Centre for Deep Purple and Judas Priest. Opening is British blues rock band Temperance Movement. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7 p.m., $89.75/$107.75/$122.75

Alternately, you could hit up the Big O park for a free show by the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, with maestro Kent Nagano in full effect and lively visual accompaniment by Cirque Eloize. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 8–10 p.m., free

