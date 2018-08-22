Wednesday, Aug. 22



Technology demonstrations at MUTEK

Electronic group Qualité Motel make their way from Sherbrooke to host a “Pool Party” (sans pool) tonight Aire Commune. Accompanying the main act is a DJ set by KILO JULES and FUN FUN FUN, an exhibition by local brand BangBang. 5705 Gaspé, 5–10 p.m., free

This week’s Kickdrum Backyard Sessions gig features sets by Corey Gulkin, Isaac Vallentin and Karolan Boily. Café Blanc de Blanc (248 Villeneuve), 7–9 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

The 19th annual MUTEK festival boosts a range of electronic music, sometimes presented as audiovisual experiences, at venues in the Quartier des Spectacles and (on Sunday) in conjunction with Piknic Électronik at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Among the shows happening to kick off the festival today is Nocturne 1 at SAT, featuring live sets by “Latinized almost-pop” artist Gabriel Vigliensoni, dancehall act Equiknoxx (with singer Shanique Marie) and Italian alt-world-music act Clap! Clap! as well as hybrid DJ sets by South Africa’s DJ Lag and Montreal’s own Pierre Kwenders. 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $42

There’s a dance party going down at Salon Daomé, too, care of Van Did’s electronic music label Grrreat Recordings. Tonight’s edition of Grrreat Nights promises DJs Andres Velilla, Chiino and Risa, plus visuals by Jean F. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5 before midnight/$7

