Wednesday, Aug. 15

VEDMA II is the second edition of the multidisciplinary art event “inspired by the Russian ведьма (witch),” that celebrates the work of local female and gender non-conforming artists. This time around there will be drag, stick and poke tattoos, and tarot card readings in addition to the visual art and live music by Beachglass, Claudelle and DJ Yuki. l’Escogriffe (4461 St-Denis), 8:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

As part of Montreal’s Pride celebrations, a triple threat is going down on the TD stage at Parc des Faubourgs: Tranna Wintour and Thomas Leblanc reprise their hit show Sainte Celine (8 p.m.), then New-York-based rapper and activist Princess Nokia (fka Destiny and Wavy Spice) performs (9:30 p.m.), followed by New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia (10 p.m.). De Lorimier & Ontario, 8–11 p.m., free

Cinéma sous les étoiles and Cinema Politica co-host a free outdoor screening of Whose Streets?, a documentary about the uprising in Ferguson after the death of Michael Brown in 2014. Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier (Mentana & Laurier E), 8:30 p.m., free

From New Zealand “electricUTOPIA” artist Lake South plays la Sala Rossa with a range of exciting local acts, namely 2-spirit singer-songwriter Mich Cota, pop-oriented act Chalks and AWWFUL, the NDQ/Ritz glam night DJ who’s been rocking mics around town lately. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

