Wednesday, Aug. 1

North Star pinball. Photo by Pété Photographie.
There’s just over a month left of Weinplatz, Alexandraplatz’s weekly wine-tasting party, so check it out while the weather’s good. 6731 Esplanade, 4–10 p.m., free entry
Get a little fresh air and a free yoga class — with a hip hop soundtrack (tonight it’s “Drake & co.”) — every Wednesday in August at Aire Commune. (In case of rain, and that could be the case today, the class will happen at 268 St-Viateur W.) Outside 5705 de Gaspé, 6–7 p.m., free, BYO mat
If you didn’t think pinball was a real sport, well, head over to North Star for their monthly pinball tournament and you might change your mind. Beginners and arcade-regulars alike are invited to play for free, and there are prizes to be won. 3908 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free
According to the forecast the rain is supposed clear up in time for this week’s Backyard Sessions at Café Blanc de Blanc, where you can see indie-soul artists Sara-Danielle, Artemisia and Sam Krüger. 248 Villeneuve W., 7–9 p.m., free
