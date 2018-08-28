Tuesday, Aug. 28



Cam Maclean. Photo by Nicholas Howe

Tonight Lez Spread the Word is hosting a Beer Garden event at Plateau hang-out spot Fitzroy. The event is all about bringing together members of the local lesbian community for a laid back night of food, drinks, and sharing space. 551 Mont-Royal E., 7 p.m., free ($5/hour for a pool table)

Taste of Cement, Ziad Kalthoum’s award winning film about the Syrian refugee crisis screens tonight at Place de la Paix as part of Cinéma Urbain’s summer screening series. St-Laurent & Rene Levesque, 9 p.m., free

The Phenomena festival presents a little off-season programming (it’s happening in October, dates TBA) in the form of a surrealist cabaret at Jardins Gamelins. Read more about tonight’s Le Corps Dada show here. Place Emilie-Gamelin (Ste-Catherine & Berri), 8:30 p.m., free

Vesuvio Solo’s Cam Maclean launches his solo record Wait for Love at la Vitrola with openers Blue Material, Margo and DJ Alienorchild. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7/$10

Liminals: A Para-fiction of Transcendence by Jeremy Shaw will be on view at the MMFA as of today. This constitutes the North American premiere of the immersive, multi-sensory work which made its world premiere at the 2017 Venice Biennale. 1380 Sherbrooke W., museum entry $15-$23 (and $11.50 on Wednesdays after 5:00).

