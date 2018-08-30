Thursday, Aug. 30



Ryan Playground at MEG 2017. Photo by Virayak Teak

Ubisoft Montreal hosts its own happy hour, 5 à 7 Crème de la Crème du Mile End at Aire Commune. Advertising to bring the “cream of the Mile End crop” together for a night, the event will feature DJ sets by Lunice, Lexis (Music Is My Sanctuary) and Shaydakiss, plus food trucks, cocktails courtesy of local bartenders, and more. 5705 Gaspe, 5–11 p.m., free

MONTREAL IN MOTION hosts the 19th edition of an event series that explores various creative industries through the experiences of artists working in the field. This month will focus on expanding the physical art world into a virtual reality, featuring presentations from video game designer, animator and virtual reality maker Paloma Dawkins and Elizabeth Laferrière, designer and art director. After the presentations stick around for DJs and drinks. 6250 Parc, 6:30 p.m., free (RSVP here cash/credit bar)

As part of his ongoing BBAM! Gallery exhibition What Are You Into?, Montreal artist Ian Shatilla will appear in conversation with BBAM’s Ralph Alfonso. 808 Atwater, 7 p.m., free

The 20th edition of the music festival known as MEG (MTL Electronique Groove) begins today. Over the next two weekends (Thurs/Fri included), acts including Etienne de Crécy, Clark’s Bowling Club and Misstress Barbara will play at le Ministère, SAT and Piknic Électronik. The opening show features Syzzors, Raveen and Ghost Love at le Ministère. 4521 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $8/$10

As part of the festivities surrounding Montreal Improv 10-year anniversary (!), The Reunion will feature some of the city’s best-loved teams from the last decade including Uncalled For, Big Nixon and Jerry Orbach’s Eyes. 3697 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $5 (free for Montreal Improv students)

