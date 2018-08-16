Thursday, Aug. 16



Bianca Del Rio

Montreal artists Ms. Teri and Cat Prince launch their joint exhibition Crafty Cunts (on through Sept. 1), combining fine art and craft, historical and contemporary imagery. Supplying the snacks and drinks for the vernissage are Boulangerie Louise and Subversives Microdistillery. Galerie COA (6405 St-Laurent), 5–8 p.m., free

Bianca Del Rio, winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race season six, will host what promises to be the biggest, most shocking edition of Montreal’s Drag Superstars show yet. Joining Bianca will be fellow RuPaul veterans AJA, Adore Delano, Shangela and even more special guests on the TD Stage. Even if you don’t score one of the highly coveted meet and greet tickets, you won’t want to miss this one. Parc des Faubourgs (De Lorimier & Ontario), 8–11 p.m., free general access

Histories, Fantasies & All Possible Futures is a free outdoor screening of short films exploring the trans experience in the past, present, and future presented by MediaQueer and Fierté Montreal Pride. The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with Vincent Mousseau, Tranna Wintour, and Dorian Fraser. McGill Campus (outdoor field at corner of Peel & des Pins, 8 p.m., free

Lion d’Or hosts a party to celebrate Madonna’s 60th birthday party with burlesque performers including Audrey Ivory and Tristan Ginger, live covers, music video projections and more. 1676 Ontario E., doors 9 p.m., live show 11:30 p.m., $32.46/$240.75 for a table for four plus a bottle of bubbly

For more concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.