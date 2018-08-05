Sunday, Aug. 5



AUTOMATA: Sing the Body Electric

This is the last day to catch AUTOMATA: Sing the Body Electric, the major exhibition of the 19th edition of the Elektra festival, aka the international digital art biennial. Arsenal art contemporaneous (2020 William), 10 a.m.–5 p.m., $15/$10 students & seniors

The Montreal Holocaust Museum is offering free admission today, as part of an initiative to make history and culture more accessible to the public. 5151 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., free

The Big Heat by Fritz Lang is an enduring noir classic, and also the fourth screening of Film Noir au Canal’s fourth edition. If you feel like ending your weekend by the Lachine Canal watching Glenn Ford and Lee Marvin match wits, bring your chairs and blankets and get gritty with it. Square St-Patrick, 8:45 p.m., free

Fantasia Film festival may be over, but not without a final screening open to the public. Check out the 80’s classic Gremlins tonight at Village at the Pied-du-Courant. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 8 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.