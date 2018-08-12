

Kim Ann Foxman. Photo by Edoardo De Ruggiero

The final day of Under Pressure keeps the party rocking on Ste-Catherine Street just east of St-Laurent, with DJs, b-boys and b-girls, skateboarding, basketball and, of course, graffiti art going up on every available surface. Inside Foufounes Electriques (87 Ste-Catherine E.), there will also be scratch/beatmaking sessions going on. See the day’s complete program here. Ste-Catherine btwn St-Dominique & St-Elisabeth

Tennis stars Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens compete for the Coupe Rogers at Montreal’s IGA Stadium this afternoon. 285 Gary-Carter, 1:30 p.m., $112–$552

Weekly outdoor dance party Piknic Électronik welcomes NYC DJ/producer Kim Ann Foxman, along with Bambii and Victor Bongiovanni. Parc Jean-Drapeau (Plaine des jeux, Île Ste-Hélène), 2–9:30 p.m., $14.50

Village au Pied-du-Courant hosts a Mexican cultural celebration today, featuring live music performances, traditional foods, activities, an on site market and more. 2100 rue Notre-Dame E., 3 p.m., free

The L Marche is a demonstration in response to the lack of spaces for women within the sexual and gender diversity community in Montreal. Come to speak or just to listen in a space created to discuss the feelings of exclusion shared amongst women active in the Village. Place Émilie-Gamelin, Sunday, Aug. 12, 4:45 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.