Saturday, Aug. 11



BLISS Rooftop Sessions. Photo by Sylvain Granier

See the female stars of tennis in the semi-finals at the Rogers Cup, featuring Simona Halep vs. Ashleigh Barty and Elina Svtolina vs. Sloane Stephens. IGA Stadium, fka Uniprix Stadium (285 Gary-Carter), check times and prices here

BLISS Rooftop Sessions Pt.5 is an interdisciplinary art party overlooking the city from a rooftop on St-Hubert. This edition features a jam-packed lineup of local creatives, including DJs, artists, independent clothing brands, tattoo artists and more. 1600 St-Hubert, 2–11 p.m., $18

Or you could go to another Montreal park in your blackest of black clothes. Grand Pique-Nique Gothique takes place at Mount Royal park, bringing music and other performances, games, vendors and more. Parc & Rachel (west side), 3–11 p.m., free, anyone staying late BYO lanterns/lights

On the Fierté Montréal Pride program today is the Queer Market where you can browse locally made goods and support local artists from the LGTBQ+ community. Centre communautaire de Loisirs Sainte-Catherine d’Alexandrie (1700 Amherst), 12:30-4:30 p.m., free

Toots, the singer for Toots and the Maytals, is a ska legend and best singer ever (at least according to our rawk columnist Johnson Cummins). See Toots and the Maytals live tonight at Corona. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $45/$48

Check out the LIP edition of SAT’s weekly Domesicle party, a chance to dance in the Satosphere that will appeal especially to the LGBT set. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m, $10

