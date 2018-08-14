REVIEW: SOPHIE, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

SOPHIE, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides (Future Classic)

SOPHIE continues to push the boundaries of pop music. Her latest release continues to fight the good fight in the name of experimentation, while also exhibiting plenty of personal growth. The juxtaposition of industrial sounds blended with bubblegum melodies come off as disturbingly beautiful, with vocals from Montreal’s own Cecile Believe piecing the entire project together. It may not always be the most comfortable listen, but it will certainly go down as one of this year’s most important. 9/10 Trial Track: “Faceshopping”