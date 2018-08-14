REVIEW: Nas, Nasir

Nas, Nasir (Def Jam)

For the first time in a long time, Nasir Jones sounds uninspired. With an album fully produced by Kanye West, a clear superfan of the Queensbridge rapper, the possibilities seemed endless. Unfortunately, West may have taken too much of a lead here, with Nas sounding like a guest feature on many of his own album cuts. The expectations were high following a six-year gap between albums. Instead, Escobar has churned up his weakest body of work in the past decade. 5.5/10 Trial Track: “Adam & Eve” (feat. The-Dream)