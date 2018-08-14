REVIEW: Jorja Smith, Lost & Found

Jorja Smith, Lost & Found (Famm)

Siloing Jorja Smith as an R&B artist is a huge mistake. This Walsall songstress debuts more of her polished contemporary vocals on her debut LP, which brings great insight to being an emerging young adult dealing with adolescence and first loves, all while trying to navigate our tumultuous world and the evils of racism and greed — see the Dizzee Rascal-sampled “Blue Lights” and “Lifeboats.” The album stands on its own in tranquil power, where there is no need to be avant-garde or have overwrought production. This solid release gives rise to eager anticipation for Jorja Smith’s upcoming projects. There is no doubt that she will be a legendary force in the years to come. 9/10 Trial Track: “Blue Lights” + “Goodbyes”