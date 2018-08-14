REVIEW: Drake, Scorpion

Drake, Scorpion (Republic)

It’s tempting to label Drake’s 25-track double-album “ambitious,” but truthfully, he’s been the single hardest-working artist in hip hop for a considerable, hit-laden stretch of time. No sooner do we stop referring to his last record as his “new” record, another drops. And yet somehow, not only does he not overstay his welcome, he manages to extend it with each outing. So okay, not all of this is great, but the sum of it is pretty damn slick, especially considering Drake is the poster child for a generation said to have buried the idea of full albums mattering. He has matured well past the wet-behind-the-ears try-hardism of his earliest efforts, found a balance since becoming one of the world’s biggest pop stars, and has fully claimed the easy confidence he could once only boast about. Rap fans and critics can no longer deny Drake. And he is well past caring, anyway. 7/10 Trial Track: “Is There More” (Darcy MacDonald)