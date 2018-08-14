REVIEW: Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Everything Is Love

Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Everything Is Love (Sony/Roc Nation)

One day, when the power couple occupy (and hopefully rename) the White House together, we’ll look back and say, “It’s pretty cool that they did this before Bey ran for office.” Until then, they’re all the way in charge on this relatively short, tight, logical third part to their respective preceding solo records. Everything about Everything Is Love works at a musical and lyrical level, though there is nothing truly groundbreaking happening either, except maybe where Beyoncé exhibits her own impressive rap skills, such as on “Boss.” In a season that has seen week after week of heavyweight entries on the hip hop charts, it is fair to call this one a worthy summer banger that memories are doubtless already being made with. Will you still bang it by the time of the next presidential inauguration? Depends if Kim Kardashian starts rapping, I guess. 7/10 Trial Track: “Friends”