August 6, 2018
Music

PHOTOS: Osheaga 2018

By


St. Vincent. Photos by Cindy Lopez

The summer music festival of summer music festivals has come and gone, but the memories won’t be fading anytime soon. But for those who were there and need some visual aids to remember the weekend, or those who weren’t and would like to see what they missed, Cult MTL photographer Cindy Lopez has got you covered. Keep an eye on this site for our style gallery and our Music Team’s report, and have a look at our band gallery right here:

  • image 14paupiere-jpg
  • image 36florencethemachine-jpg
  • image 6stvincent-jpg
  • image 26arcticmonkeys-jpg
  • image 20futureislands-jpg
  • image 34postmalone-jpg
  • image 18kaliuchis-jpg
  • image 15rymz-jpg
  • image 25arcticmonkeys-jpg
  • image 28delasoul-jpg
  • image 24osheagafans-jpg
  • image 12travisscott-jpg
  • image 31osheagafans-jpg
  • image 37florencethemachine-jpg
  • image 23phonelighterincrowd-jpg
  • image 2julienbaker-jpg
  • image 30goldlink-jpg
  • image 27tylerthecreator-jpg
  • image 11odesza-jpg
  • image 4chromeo-jpg
  • image 22andersonpaak-jpg
  • image 8lafftraxx-jpg
  • image 5essaiepas-jpg
  • image 17alvways-jpg
  • image 10lykkeli-jpg
  • image 33bloodorange-jpg
  • image 3jennylewis-jpg
  • image 9yeahyeahyeahs-jpg
  • image 16chronixx-jpg
  • image 13travisscott-jpg
  • image 32dualipa-jpg
  • image 19blondie-jpg
  • image 1sirsly-jpg
  • image 7cigarettesaftersex-jpg
  • image 35thenational-jpg
  • image 29tromboneshorty-jpg
  • image 21a-trak-jpg

