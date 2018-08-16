More music festivals and more sick shows this week

As the nights begin to get longer, this week proves there are still some swings left in the summer. If you dig heavy metal, Frisbee, getting high and BBQs, you will definitely want to pack up your air guitar on Sunday, and for those of you who really want to experience some serious blast that hits like a fistful of nickels, check out what is going down at Sala on Monday.

Thursday: Fish Fest — set up by the folks from Fishbum Records in cooperation with Blue Skies Turn Black — starts up tonight and keeps ratcheting up the rawk over the next three days at l’Esco. You can check out the opening night with Paul Jacobs, Fuzzy Undertones, Shade, the Shakewell Brothers and Two Suns. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $12/$15

Another fest starting tonight and running through the weekend is the Perfecto festival, which starts with a banger: You can catch the Brains, Bloodshot Bill and Nobro at Club Soda, and best of all, it’s absolutely free. 1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free

Friday: Fish Fest continues frying at l’Esco with Waveyard, Bland, Nuage Flou, Spooky Action at a Distance, Binoculars and visuals provided by Ariel Shea. 4461 St-Denis, p.m., $

Not to be outdone on the fest front, Perfecto hits its hump night at Katacombes with the Hazytones, Blue Cheese and the alcohol-fuelled rawk of Death Proof. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12/$15

Saturday: The final nights for Fish Fest and Perfecto are happening tonight, so you can dunk yer catfish whiskers into a pint at l’Esco with Lightbulb Alley, Dangereens, Hot Garbage, Palmetto and Hutch Hodge (4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $12/$15) while on the Perfecto tip you can make tracks down to Katacombes to catch the greased up rock ’n’ roll of the Gutter Demons with Evil and Crow and the Seems (1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10).

If you dig your ’80s new wave and radio gaga, you’ll definitely want to make it to God’s favourite bar (Barfly) to catch the breaking new wave the Tina Trons with Brie Face opening. Requests for “Bette Davis Eyes” will be honoured! 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Sunday: The fine longhaired freaks behind the DIY shows at Rockette return with their ever-popular Heavy Metal picnic, which is exactly what it sounds like, and yes there will be passed out heshers in Parc Lafontaine before the sun sets (corner of Rachel and Marquette). If you are a true metal bud, you’ll pick up these inebriated rock soldiers and march them straight to Rockette at 8 p.m. for the killer double bill of Metalian and new thrash kids on the block Reanimator (4479 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10).

Monday: If you are in the mood for some meh-tal you can drag your easily entertained simpleton ass to Katacombes for Night Demon, Blood Star, Thrash la Reine and Jericho Band…..or just make it another gamer night, it’s up to you. 1635 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $13/$15

For fans of tepid music with over the top theatrics, you can check out the “psych” of the Flaming Lips with le Butcherettes at MTelus. If you still haven’t got your fill, you can keep things rolling at the afterparty at l’Esco with Brothers Grimm. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $52.50-$57.50

My big pick of the week, though, is easily going to the ballast blast beat down of industrial/metal duo Godflesh, who will liquefy the fillings in your teeth with pure angst and sonic violence. This will be devastatingly loud so definitely pack some earplugs. Also note that the venue has changed to Sala, so don’t say I didn’t warn you. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $40

Current Obsession: Godflesh, Streetcleaner

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com