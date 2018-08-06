Monday, Aug. 6



Ovarian Psycos (2016)

After last week’s postponement due to rain, KickDrum’s Backyard Sessions makes good on their rescheduled show with Sara Danielle, Artemisia and Sam Krüger. 248 Villeneuve, 7–9 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Quebec jazz four-piece MANTA bring their “Kriol next door” tour to Casa del Popolo tonight. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Montreal jazz musician Mike Bruzzess leads in a quartet in a tribute to the music of Tadd Dameron at Resonance Café. 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Cinema Politica and Cinéma sous les étoiles collaborate to present a screening of the feminist documentary Ovarian Psycos under the stars. The film will also be followed by a discussion with Les dérailleuses Cyclo-feminist Collective. Cabot Square (metro Atwater), 8:30 p.m., free

