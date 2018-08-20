Monday, Aug. 20



The 18th edition of Festival Mode & Design begins, drawing industry professionals and local community members to celebrate creativity, art and design. Along with runway shows (happening later in the week), conferences and affiliated exhibitions, the festival will bring live music, dance performances, pop-up shops and creative showcases to Place des Festivals. See our program highlights here and see the daily schedule of events here.

NDG Arts Week takes hold of the West End hood with art exhibitions, dance, comedy, film, workshops, theatre, opera, music and more to streets, galleries, parks and community centres, today through Aug. 26.

Beloved psych-pop band Flaming Lips (whose live show our rawk columnist Johnson Cummins describes as “tepid music with over the top theatrics”) play MTelus tonight with openers le Butcherettes. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $52.50–$57.50

If tepid psych isn’t your bag, perhaps British industrial/metal duo Godflesh is the way to go tonight. Bonus: the opener is the great local act thisquietarmy. This show IS recommended by Johnson Cummins, natch. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $35/$40, all ages

