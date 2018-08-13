Monday, Aug. 13



Sparklesaurus

For the first time at Montreal Pride, the Quebec Lesbian Network presents Cinema L, a night of independent film, drinks and discussion about the lives of women within the LGTBQ+ community. The acclaimed documentary Lesbiana: A Parallel Revolution will close out the program, followed by a Q&A with the director herself, Myriam Fougère. Community Centre for Gay and Lesbians of Montréal (2075 Plessis), 7–11 p.m., free

If you like parks, movies, and critical examinations of American race relations, Cinéma sous les étoiles is screening Raoul Peck’s Academy Award-nominated I Am Not Your Negro in Park La Fontaine tonight. 8:30 p.m., free

Take it from our columnist Johnson Cummins, “If you want some noise fuckery mixed with punk rock urgency, you can check out NYC’s Show Me the Body with Gazm, Urochromes and Beep Test at la Vitrola.” 4602 St-Laurent, 9 pm, $14/$15

La Plante hosts Ottawa dream pop band Sparklesaurus and locals Year of Glad, the Leanover and Chil Collins. Secret location, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

