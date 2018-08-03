Friday, Aug. 3



Anderson .Paak. Photo by Rich Fury

Today marks the start of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament, which brings the female stars of the sport to town this year and wraps with the final (Williams vs. Halep, perhaps?) on Aug. 12. IGA Stadium (fka Uniprix Stadium, 285 Gary-Carter), $12–$552.50 (viewing practices is free)

The Montreal summer music festival of Montreal summer music festivals Osheaga is here, with three days of sunny, starry fun featuring Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Blondie, Blood Orange, Anderson .Paak and many more. See our festival picks here, our editorial about tonight’s headliner Travis Scott here and our recommended afterparties here. Parc Jean-Drapeau (Île Notre-Dame site), 12–11 p.m. daily, three-day passes sold out, day tickets $115/$235 Gold passes

Annual anime convention Otakuthon attracts fans of Japanese animation and manga to Palais des Congrès for parties, panels, competitions, cosplay, gaming and more. 201 Viger W., hours vary, $60 or $40/$50 for single days

Those of you not festival-bound would be wise to head to Hochelaga for one of two events: top-shelf local synth-wavers Automelodi, Xarah Dion and Brusque Twins are playing Atomic Café as part of a new event series called Permanent Wave (3606 Ontario E., 9 p.m., $10), and (as part of the Zone Homa fest) Pietro Amato and Mathieu Charbonneau will be playing music from joint record Synth Works alongside Simon Trottier’s avant-garde guitar work, the latter accompanied by the projections of visual artist Joël Vaudreuil. See more show details here. (Maison de la Culture, 4200 Ontario E., 8 p.m., $17.50).

ll of you 90’s pop dreams come true tonight at Bar le Ritz where local DJ, drag artist and party promoter AWWFUL hosts what may be the first Kylie Minogue-themed dance party. 178 Jean-Talon, 11 p.m., $10

