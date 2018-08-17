Friday, Aug. 17



ART PARTY at Ausgang Plaza

Tranna Wintour hosts a stand-up comedy workshop that seeks to help marginalized voices take the stage and enter the world of comedy by offering tips and feedback on writing and performing stand-up in a supportive learning environment. Studio 303 (372 Ste-Catherine W.), 2–4 p.m., $15–$30

As part of Pride, Clash promises a night of electro and glam-rock c/o Peaches, Fischerspooner and Van Hecter (who will perform live) preceded by a DJ set by Frigid. Parc des Faubourgs (De Lorimier & Ontario), 6–11 p.m., free

Fishbum Records and Blue Skies Turn Black present Fish Fest, a three day-long run of performances at L’Escogriffe. The fest kicks off tonight with Paul Jacobs, Fuzzy Undertones, Shade and more. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $12/$15

At Notre Dame des Quilles, DJ TS Ellise (aka Elle Barbara) pays tribute to the late Aretha Franklin with a soirée called Queen of Soul. 32 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., free

The fifth edition of ART PARTY: ISSA BEACH PARTY curated by women, enjoyed by all goes down tonight at Ausgang Plaza. Check out visual art by femme photographers and illustrators, tattoo artists and live music by Cherry Lena, Tallanskinny, Tyleen Johnson and more. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $10

