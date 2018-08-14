2018-19 WSOP International Circuit to Return to Montreal

After a two-year hiatus in Canada, the International Circuit of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) is due to make an appearance this month in Montreal. The Playground Poker Club, situated a stone’s throw from downtown Montreal, will host seven events on the WSOP-C ring calendar, starting from August 23rd and running through to September 3rd. Montreal will be the first stop on the global tour of the WSOP circuit, which will then roll into the Netherlands (Rotterdam), the Czech Republic (Rozvadov) and Brazil (Rio de Janeiro).

Introducing the Fourth Year of the WSOP International Circuit

It is the fourth season of the WSOP International Circuit, which has appeared in all four corners of the world in recent years. The International Circuit season has already developed some exciting traditions in its three years traveling around the world. Each season has culminated in a Global Casino Championship — an exclusive invite-only event with a minimum prize pool of $1 million. Entrants to tournaments on the WSOP International Circuit can bag a seat at the Global Casino Championship by winning the Main Event at one of the Circuit stops or earn the title of Casino Champion by racking up the most points from official ring events. This year’s Global Casino Championship will be hosted by Harrah’s Cherokee in the heart of North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains.

Of the seven live poker events to be held at the Playground Poker Club, the CA$1,100 Main Event is the star of the show. It will take place from August 28th, with two online starting flights on August 25th and 26th. With a massive guaranteed prize of CA$2,000,000, it’s clear that Texas Hold ‘em poker retains an incredible pull offline as well as online, cementing its place as the best known and most popular form of the game. After four Day Ones from August 28th to 31st, there will be a Day Two, Day Three and a Final Day, with the tournament scheduled to draw to a close on September 3rd. It’s an event that will be one of the key figures on Montreal’s nightlife calendar.

The other event of real note is the Colossus tournament, featuring a CA$330 entry fee. With 10 days of live action, starting with four online starting flights, it’s another exciting opportunity to play for part of a CA$1,000,000 prize pot. The remainder of the events scheduled at the Playground Poker Club are geared toward both low and high-roller demographics. The two-day CA$600 entry Monster Stack event is priced at the lower end of the scale, with a CA$150,000 guaranteed prize pool up for grabs. The CA$550 Pot-Limit Omaha event will also cater to the experienced card players that like to diversify. Meanwhile, the CA$5,300 Super High-Roller event will get the juices flowing among those with bigger bankrolls looking to play for a guaranteed prize fund of CA$250,000.

From Montreal to Rotterdam: The Bandwagon Rolls On

Rotterdam’s Holland Casino will be the next leg on the WSOP International Circuit. Between August 31st and September 8th, there will be a string of high-profile tournaments, including its Main Event and the Super-High-Roller tournament. The Closer event will feature a more reasonable €300 entry fee, which is likely to attract many Dutch amateur players for the one-day tournament beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 8th. The Circuit will then roll on into Rozvadov’s King’s Casino in the Czech Republic before flying back into South America and the Belmond Copacabana Palace in Rio.