Tuesday, July 31



MainLine Gallery. Photo by Dave Arnold

After three years of operation, the MainLine Gallery is closing its doors, but not before a night of celebrating and reminiscing over drinks. 3905 St-Laurent, 6–11 p.m., free

Gallery Parfois gallery hosts their weekly Tuesday night life drawing drop-in sessions. BYOB, and while you’re at it, bring your own paints and brushes. 4064 #1 St-Laurent, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $5

The 14th edition of Dynamic MTL is calling all progressive business people to a lecture/discussion at Phi Centre called New Values, about ethical practices in business. 407 St-Pierre, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $30

The Suoni per il Popolo fest ended in June but one of their frequent year-round gigs is beckoning synth fans to Casa del Popolo tonight: Chicago experimental electronic act Grün Wasser headlines with the great local synth wave artist Xarah Dion, Toronto/Montreal electro crooner Solar Apex and experimental goth duo Dregqueen. 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

