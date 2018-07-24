Tuesday, July 24



Inner Wave

Stand Back comedy night always bring the best local queer and feminist comedians to share the stage, but this month’s edition is extra special, with surprise international guests joining the line-up tonight at NDQ. 32 Beaubien E., 7:30 p.m., $5/PWYC

British folk-rock act This Is the Kit (aka musician Kate Stables and her band) plays l’Escogriffe with local openers Woodpigeon (a band worth getting in early for). 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15/$18.50

Outdoor screening series Cinéma Urbain teams up with Fantasia to present the 2017 Quebec zombie movie Les Affamés in Peace Park. The feature will be preceded by a short called Fauve. South of 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

Head over to la Vitrola tonight for a triple-header of California-based indie pop artists Inner Wave, Michael Sayer and Bane’s World. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Dave Chappelle affiliate and buzzworthy stand-up comic Neal Brennan is in the midst of a week of shows at Just for Laughs — see our interview with him here, and read our review of the show here. Place des Arts (175 Ste-Catherine W., Salle Claude-Léveillée), 10 p.m., $28.88

