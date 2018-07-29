Sunday, July 29



Hannah Gadsby

This week’s edition of Film Noir au Canal will begin with a live performance by trombonist Alex Desjardins before a screening of Henri-Georges Clouzot’s 1943 classic Le Corbeau. Square Saint-Patrick (Saint-Patrick and Wellington), 7:30 p.m., free

The Redpath Museum’s weekly Sunday doc series continues this week with a screening of the acclaimed film He Named Me Malala. 859 Sherbrooke W., 2:30 p.m., free

Slut Island music fest goes out with a bang on closing night, featuring music performances by Bamboo Hermann and Soeur Acéphalen at the new Le Cagibi location in Little Italy. The later half of the evening will be a comedy show and fundraiser for Taking What We Need. 6596 St.-Laurent, 6 p.m., price unlisted

On this final night of Just for Laughs, check out actor William H. Macy trying his hand at stand-up as the host of a gala at Place des Arts, featuring Piff the Magic Dragon, Josh Blue, Paul Chowdhry, Nile Seguin, Paula Poundstone, Lynne Koplitz, Nathan Macintosh and Hannah Gadsby. See our interview with Macy (about this gig and more) here. Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (175 Ste-Catherine W.), 7 p.m., $35.27–$103.59g

Catch an all-girl show at la Vitrola feat. local indie rock/post-punk trio Lonely Parade and NYC’s T-Rextasy (who are not, as their name might imply, a T-Rex cover band). 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$13