Saturday, July 28



Heavy Montreal. Photo by Eva Blue

The Heavy Montreal music fest is back after a year off, with metal and punk stars including Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Avenged Sevenfold, Eyehategod and Napalm Death, among many others playing Parc Jean-Drapeau today and tomorrow. See our list of festival highlights here. Île Notre-Dame site, weekend pass $165/$300 Gold Pass, single-day ticket $95/$165 Gold Pass

AfrOURban, is an interdiciplinary art exhibition featuring the work of “people who have made it their calling to document culture, architecture, urban spaces on the continent. This exhibit will be an exchange of experiences and ideas, about Africa by Africans.” Ausgang Plaza (6524 St-Hubert), 11 a.m–9 p.m., free

In collaboration with Intersessions, Slut Island festival hosts DJ Workshop for Women, Nonbinary & LGBT+ at Never Apart. Learn the basics of DJing and stick around for a panel about creating safer, more inclusive party spaces at DIY events. 7049 St-Urbain, 1–5 p.m., free

Tonight’s Trevor Noah galas are sold out but there is plenty happening at Just for Laughs tonight, including the curious pairing of Dave Chappelle and John Mayer at the Bell Centre, Lil Rey Howery at Place des Arts (for his own show and the Tiffany Haddish gala – see our interview and show details here) and Tom Papa at PDA (see our interview with him here).

Montreal garage rock band Frisky Kids launch their second LP Pool House at le Ministère with openers Po Lazarus. 4521 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $13.50/$15

For more concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.