Monday, July 30



Shangela. Photo by Matthew Parker

Anyone into or interested in indie film production should get out to the July edition of Booze n’ Schmooze, a networking event that aims to connect filmmakers and producers to discuss film projects and help get them underway. Brutopia (1219 Crescent), 7 p.m.–12 a.m., free entry

Seasoned pros and first-time performers alike reconvene at Jardins Gamelin tonight for another instalment of the weekly summer-long outdoor karaoke sessions. 1500 Berri, 7–9 p.m., free

Multidisciplinary artists Alexis Bellavance and Erick Orion create a visually and sonically immersive live music experience tonight at Casa del Popolo, with performance artist Nelly-Eve Rajotte, synthesist Space Clouds Filter and sound artist Black Frost. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $7

Just for Laughs may be over but the comedy continues. Shangela Is Shook is a one-hour live stand-up show by L.A. drag queen Shangela Laquifa Wadley (who you may know from RuPaul’s Drag Race) at le National. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $38.24–$68.04

