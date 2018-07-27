Friday, July 27



77 Montréal 2017. Photo by Susan Moss

Tonight kicks off the final weekend of Marché des Possibles, POP Montreal’s summer open air market and performance space. Music Is My Sanctuary will provide the tunes tonight starting at 5 p.m., alongside local vendors selling food, drinks and more. 5635 St-Dominique (corner of Bernard), opens at 11 a.m., free

A month ahead of the 19th annual MUTEK digital music and arts festival, PURR Productions and MUTEK have teamed up for night of electronic music at Village au Pied-du-Courant featuring techno artists MightyKat, Vincent Lemieux and Ohm Hourani. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 5 p.m., free

“Celebrating 40 years of punk rock,” Evenko’s second annual ’77 Montreal promises headliners Rise Against, AFI, Suicidal Tendencies and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes along with old-school punks from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. See interview with Don Letts here and an interview between two female punk artists playing the festival here. Parc Jean-Drapeau (Île Notre-Dame site), 12–11 p.m., $70, all ages

Alternately, you could take in some Tchaikovsky on Mount Royal care of the Montreal Metropolitan Orchestra and the Concerts Campbell series. (Note that the same show will be performed on July 28, 8 p.m., in Verdun’s West Vancouver park.) Belvedere Kondiaronk (in front of the chalet on Mount Royal), 8 p.m., free

SNL’s Melissa Villaseñor is in town for Just for Laughs — check out her wacky charm tonight (or tomorrow night) at Montreal Improv, and read our interview with her here. 3697 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $24.57

For more concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.