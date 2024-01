What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

The MAC presents the Jeremy Shaw exhibition Phase Shifting Index at Fonderie Darling

Space Explorers: The Infinite VR experience at the Montreal Science Centre through Jan. 7

Laval’s Got Jokes at House of Jazz Laval

Newbie Tuesday at the Comedy Nest

Mardi Spaghetti improv music night at Casa del Popolo

