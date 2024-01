What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Jan. 15

Habs vs. Colorado Avalanche at the Bell Centre

Lara Oundjian dance performance Leaky Immediations at la Chapelle Jan. 15, 16 & 19

Mojo Monday at Bar Rockette

Bière et métal drag kings night at Cabaret Mado

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night + Dirty Mic at Hurley’s

