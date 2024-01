What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Jan. 11

The St. Lawrence River: Echoes From the Shores

Louis CZA & Evy, Dirty Milk and Mafuba play Casa del Popolo

David Pryde at the Comedy Nest Jan. 11–13

Habs vs. San Jose Sharks at the Bell Centre

Bangers & Mash U.K. drum & bass, R&B and grime night at Nouvel établissement

