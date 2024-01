What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Electric violin & bagpipe duo Mia x Ally play Foufs

U.S. rapper Travis Scott plays the Bell Centre

British electronic duo Plaid plays Théâtre Fairmount

Marisol: a retrospective exhibition continues at the Museum of Fine Arts until Jan. 21

Ceremony & Soundbath in Complete Darkness at Onoir restaurant (monthly)

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.