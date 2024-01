What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Madonna’s Celebration Tour comes to the Bell Centre, Jan. 18 & 20

The Interviews — A performance by the Bureau of Noncompetitive Research at Fondation PHI

Wildside fest begins with Talisman Theatre’s Still Life at the Centaur, Jan. 18–20

Other Animals presents Plasticity/Desires at MAI Jan. 18–27

MTL Nightlife History with hip hop promoter Rickey D. at Afromusée

