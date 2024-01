Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet did not mince words in response to the Conservative leader’s harsh criticism of him on Quebec radio.

“Pierre Poilievre has no respect for the truth, and it’s going to catch up with him”

Yves-François Blanchet responded yesterday to Pierre Poilievre’s harsh criticism of the Bloc Québécois leader on Quebec radio. When asked what he has to say to Bloc supporters, the Conservative Party leader said that Blanchet had abandoned them and essentially supports every move that the Liberal government makes. Blanchet did not mince words in his reaction.

”Pierre Poilievre has no respect for the truth, for anything, and it’s going to catch up with him. I will make it my business. Quebecers are well aware that he does not speak and will never speak for us.”

Je veux bien le dire avec sérénité, et moi, l'appeler "Monsieur Poilievre" (savoir-vivre…), mais il y a là en une minute une chapelet de mensonges grossiers sur les armes de chasse, le maintien au pouvoir, la voiture… Le reste est de la très vulgaire déformation. Ce gars n'a… https://t.co/GfKu4eJEd9 — Yves-F. Blanchet 🎗⚜️ (@yfblanchet) January 18, 2024

Poilievre also got in hot water yesterday for calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City “incompetent.” Poilievre criticized Valérie Plante and Bruno Marchand for failing to build enough housing last year, demonstrating that he doesn’t know how federal funding for housing is managed in Quebec. He has since been called out by both Plante and Marchand on Twitter, and by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a press conference.

Projet Montréal has launched a petition to get Poilievre to apologize to Plante.

