“While the smash burger may have taken over as the top food trend of 2023, MDMH stood head-and-shoulders above the competition as the year’s cheeseburger champion.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant MangeDansMonHood. To read the Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

MangeDansMonHood

While the smash burger may have taken over as the top food trend of 2023, MangeDansMonHood stood head-and-shoulders above the competition as the year’s cheeseburger champion. Unabashedly influenced by In-N-Out, chef Michel Lim along with partner Michel Nguyen have been slinging paper-thin and magnificently caramelized all-beef patties (ground in-house) along with crispy shoestring fries fried in beef fat. While the burgers do the heavy lifting, don’t miss the Ol’ Dirty Fries — an ungodly mess of fries, pickles, cheese sauce and MDMH’s signature burger sauce. Trust me, it’s good. (1380 Jean-Talon E.)

For more on MangeDansMonHood, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.