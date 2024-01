Killers of the Flower Moon is now the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Martin Scorsese’s epic Western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, which is streaming in Canada on Apple TV+.

“Based on David Grann’s broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.”

In second and third place are Saltburn (Prime Video) and Barbie (Crave).

