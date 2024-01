The most important moment in men’s fashion since Virgil Abloh’s debut collection for Louis Vuitton is upon us.

Gucci will debut its new vision for menswear under Sabato De Sarno on Jan. 12

Following his stellar debut women’s collection in September titled “Ancora,” Sabota De Sarno is set to launch his first menswear collection for Gucci tomorrow afternoon in Milan.

De Sarno took over as creative director in January of last year, following the departure of Alessandro Michele in late 2022. Michele had held the position since 2015, after having already been with the brand since 2002, when he was recruited by then creative director Tom Ford.

Under Michele, the tone of Gucci was eccentric, with more of a “geek chic” vibe than the more sexy tone established under Tom Ford.

A debut collection under a new creative director for a fashion powerhouse like Gucci will always be its most important, as it allows the brand to be reborn, so to speak. I previously wrote at length about how De Sarno’s first women’s collection brought me back to the Tom Ford era of the brand, and with his forthcoming menswear debut, the pressure is still on. I’m instantly reminded of the late Virgil Abloh — RIP — who delivered a masterful and seminal debut collection as creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear in 2018, creating a perfect blend of high fashion streetwear.

Sabato De Sarno is well aware that his long-awaited first menswear collection for Gucci will be heavily scrutinized. The world is watching, and so will we. Let’s hope that his vision continues to translate for men just as it did for women.

Gucci’s Fall Winter 2024 Men’s Fashion Show by Sabato De Sarno takes place at 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 in Milan. The event can be streamed live at 9 a.m. ET on social media and via the Gucci website.

