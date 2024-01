The Quebec government’s approval in healthcare is now among the lowest in Canada.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, just 18% of Quebecers believe the Quebec government led by François Legault is doing a good job on healthcare in the province. This marks a 15-point decrease since approval was last measured in June 2023.

77% say that the Legault government has done a poor job on healthcare.

Overall, just 22% of Canadians are satisfied with their provincial government regarding healthcare. The province with the highest score is Alberta (36%), while the province with the lowest is New Brunswick (14%). (For the complete table of results, please see page 2 in the report here.)

Canadians are quite clear about their top priority for 2024 – the cost of living in their province – and they're not satisfied with how it has been addressed so far: https://t.co/DvwmuBBgmd

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2023, among a representative randomized sample of 3,749 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

