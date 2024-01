That joie de vivre is so prominent in a province that sometimes seems so divided is truly worth celebrating.

Despite everything, Quebecers are still the happiest in Canada

According to a year-end study by the Angus Reid Institute, those in Quebec are the happiest in Canada, with 76% of Quebecers describing themselves as “pretty happy” or “very happy” with their lives.

This study was conducted the same month that Quebec Premier François Legault received the lowest approval rating in Canada, at 31%.

The provinces with the lowest happiness scores were Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, where 2 in 3 (67%) say they are happy.

Overall, 70% of Canadians say they are happy with their lives, lower than the percentage who said the same in 2016 (79%).

“Older Canadians are much more likely to describe themselves as happy than their younger counterparts. This was true in 2016 and now, but there have been declines in professed happiness across all age groups. Seven years ago, men aged 35- to 54-years-old and women 18- to 34-years-old were the least likely to say they were generally happy. That’s still the case, but there is a larger gap between the former group and the latter now.”

New today: How was it for you? Canadians weigh in on 2023, reflecting gratitude, exhaustion & less happiness than past yearshttps://t.co/JPwfCHyGZQ pic.twitter.com/57AG7o2G06 — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) December 27, 2023 Despite everything, Quebecers are still the happiest in Canada

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Dec. 15-19, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 1,516 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.