According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, another storm is headed towards Montreal, with up to 30 centimetres of snow expected starting overnight Friday night through Saturday. The snow could change over to freezing rain or rain.

“This storm, very similar to the one that occurred earlier this week, will bring significant snowfall amounts, strong winds and blowing snow across most of the province. Hazardous driving conditions can be expected. Consider postponing or delaying any non-essential travel.”

Another storm is expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow to Montreal starting on Saturday

