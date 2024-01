What to do this New Year’s Eve party weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this New Year’s Eve party weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Dec. 29

Noël dans le Parc at Place Emilie-Gamelin, Moonshine edition, with Pierre Kwenders & more

I Love Neon presents Spectrum party at the Old Port Grand Quai

Australian bass music producer Marauda plays MTelus

Toronto-based electronic music artist Rochelle Jordan & M. Bootyspoon play Bar le Ritz PDB

Saturday, Dec. 30

Saturday Night Degenerates at Comedyville

Slasher: Improvised Comedic Horror at Mile End Improv

Disco Fever at Esplanade Tranquille skating rink

Sunday, Dec. 31

Decades NYE party at Cabaret Berlin

Cirque de Boudoir presents Carnavalesque NYE at Bain Mathieu

A Very Gatsby New Year’s Eve at Bord’Elle

NYE blowout party at Apt. 200

New Year’s Eve party at the Casino

Fraud Perry, Kid Crayola, Yung Pain at la Système NYE party

DJs Augusta Wind & Roxy Moron at Champs NYE party

Free NYE party at Turbo Haus: “Disco, Turbo, Growve”

Bar de Courcelle NYE with DJ Mosquito Valentino

12XU’s Dark Eighties Party at Red Roof Church till 6 a.m.

We have less than 35 advance tickets left for New Year's Eve, Montreal!!! https://t.co/ADdmp9HFqbhttps://t.co/e822mdkV8Z — The Dark Eighties + 12XU Events (@thedark80s) December 27, 2023

Monday, Jan. 1

See Monster at Cinéma du Parc

New Year’s Day party with dancers & festive ambiance at the Old Port skating rink

The Masquerade New Year’s 2024 at Francesco’s Discoteca

