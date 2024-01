The ratification of the deals made over the past 24 hours would prevent a general strike by 420,000 additional education and healthcare workers in the new year.

Heads of the four Quebec unions that make up the Front Commun, representing 420,000 education and healthcare workers, have announced that an agreement has been reached with the Quebec government today on the crucial issue of salaries.

This comes a day after tentative agreements on working conditions were made during negotiations. All members of the unions in question — the CSN, CSQ, FTQ and APTS — will be presented with the deals at a general meeting after the holidays in order to vote and ratify the deal. It’s up to the members to decide whether the agreements made yesterday and today “constitute a global agreement in principle.”

The CAQ’s Sonia LeBel tweeted about today’s development, explaining that the details will remain confidential until they’ve been presented to union members. According to CBC, it could take up to three weeks for all four unions to vote on the agreement.

Négos/table centrale:



Le gouvernement du Québec annonce avoir convenu d'une proposition d'entente de principe avec le Front commun.



Les détails de l'entente demeureront confidentiels jusqu'à ce que les membres des syndicats se soient prononcés sur son contenu. #polqc — Sonia LeBel (@slebel19) December 28, 2023 Front Commun unions reach agreement on salaries with Quebec government

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.